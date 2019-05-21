District Constable suspect in attempted shooting of Manchester businessman

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Head of the Manchester Police Division, Superintendent David White, says a district constable is one of two suspects held in relation to the attempted shooting of a businessman in the parish on the weekend.

He is said to be attached to the St Catherine Police Division while the other suspect is from a Clarendon address.

Police reports are that the 43-year-old businessman of Red Berry District in Porus escaped unhurt after shots were fired at him at the bar he owns and operates in the community.

He was reportedly at the establishment about 8:00 pm last Saturday when men on a motorbike rode up and he went to the door to check.

It is said he was confronted by one of the men who pulled a firearm from his waistband and opened gunfire. The businessman ran for cover.

The police were alerted and were able to intercept the Toyota Probox, which had the suspects aboard, as the vehicle was leaving the area.

More information later.

Alicia Sutherland