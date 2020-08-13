District constable charged with shooting of teenager
KINGSON, Jamaica — A district constable has been brought before the courts on a charge of wounding with intent in relation to the 2016 shooting injury of a teenager.
The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) said the allegations are that during the chase of an alleged robber, upon seeing two males, District Constable Damion Watson discharged his private licensed firearm.
The incident took place on April 14, 2016 at Elm Crescent in Kingston.
One of the two males, a teenager, was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment. The other, an alleged robber, was charged and subsequently placed before the court but was acquitted by way of no evidence being offered.
Watson appeared before the Corporate Area Parish Court on Tuesday and was granted bail in the sum of $350,000 with one or two sureties.
He was ordered to surrender his travel documents and given reporting conditions.
INDECOM said the matter has been transferred to the Committal Court for mention on September 4, 2020.
