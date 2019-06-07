Diversion of traffic from Port Henderson main road continues another week
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A diversion of traffic from a section of the Port Henderson main road, in Portmore, St Catherine will continue for another week in an effort to advance road reconstruction works on the MIDP project.
Communication and Customer Services Manager at the National Works Agency (NWA), Stephen Shaw, explained that the westbound carriageway of the Port Henderson main road is now accommodating traffic travelling in both directions.
He however said that in order to facilitate ongoing activities along a section of the roadway, traffic heading from the Bayside round-a-bout has been diverted onto Germaine Road to travel via South Circle and Newland Road towards Naggo Head square.
The detour will be in effect between 9:00 am and 4:30 pm each day so as not to interrupt the flow of peak hour traffic. The change will remain in place for another week and will affect the normal routing of some public passenger vehicles.
The Port Henderson project is 50 per cent complete, with the concentration now on completing the 1.3 kilometre four-lane dual carriageway between the Bayside round-about and Naggo Head square, the NWA said.
