Divine coverage sought at JCF prayer breakfast

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Non-Geographic Formations No. 2 Chaplaincy Services Branch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) will be hosting a new year's prayer breakfast tomorrow at the Knutsford Court Hotel in Kingston.

The event, themed 'Under His Wings', will host approximately 60 law enforcement officers from Specialised Operations, Canine Division, Mounted Troop Division, and the Public Safety & Traffic Enforcement Branch, as well as others from formations across the JCF.

The JCF said prayer breakfast 2021 will seek to, “provide divine coverage and wisdom for the men and women who continue to work tirelessly on the front line as they journey through the COVID-19 pandemic, and seek to control the dreaded crime monster”.