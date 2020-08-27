Do not mount campaign material without required permission — political ombudsman

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Office of the Political Ombudsman is reminding candidates and their supporters that they are to refrain from mounting flags or other campaign paraphernalia on public or private property without the permission of the owners.

The office issued the reminder after it received a number of complaints and reports on the posting of flags and other campaign paraphernalia in various communities.

It noted that candidates and their supporters should recall the laws of Jamaica and the Office of the Political Ombudsman's 'Guidelines on the Conduct of Campaign 2020'.

Additionally, the ombudsman implored candidates and supporters to refrain from defacing any structure, roadway or installation for the purpose of displaying any political message or slogan, which would be a breach of tenet #6 of the Agreement and Declaration on Political Conduct (Code).

The office said it has also received complaints on damage to billboard advertisements and campaign paraphernalia of political parties and advised candidates and their supporters are to refrain from destroying materials of the opposing party.

“These materials should only be removed by the owners of the property and/or with the permission of the owners of the property,” it said.

The political ombudsman said candidates should encourage their supporters to follow the guidelines that are in place to ensure that the election season is safe for all.

The General Elections will take place on September 3.