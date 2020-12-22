Do not use sanitisers near open flames — JFB

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) is reminding citizens that hand sanitisers should not be used near open flames, as they are flammable.

Officer in Charge of the Fire Prevention Division and Public Relations Officer at the Jamaica Fire Brigade, Emilio Ebanks noted that “recommended sanitisers are usually 70 per cent alcohol and alcohol is a highly flammable chemical.”

“Therefore, sanitisers are not suited for the kitchen or environments where there are open flames,” he said.

Ebanks explained that to avoid being burnt, persons should ensure that they are not near any open flames while applying sanitisers. He also urged parents to warn their children of this possible fire hazard.

“Fire and life safety should be a high priority for all citizens, and as such, we are urging persons to take the necessary precaution to protect themselves, their loved ones and their property,” he said.

Meanwhile, the JFB is also encouraging citizens to use the correct electrical outlet for appliances, to avoid starting electrical fires.

“Appliances with short cords should not be plugged into extension cords. There is a reason why manufacturers make appliances such as blenders with a short cord, and this is because they should be plugged directly into an electrical outlet,” Ebanks said.

He explained that such appliances pull a lot of electrical energy in a short space of time and the extension cord may not be able to supply that amount of energy at the required speed.

“One of the ways to know if your extension cord is being overused is by feeling the temperature of it using the back of your hand. If the extension cord is warm that is an indication that it should be plugged out,” he said.

According to Ebanks electrical issues are the most common causes of fires in Jamaica.