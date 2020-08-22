Doctors, dentists, vets urge public to follow COVID-19 protocols in face of infection spike

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Three professional medical organisations have joined their voices to express concern over the most recent COVID-19 developments in the country, and to urge the public to practise the health protocols.

In a statement circulated to the media today, the Caribbean College of Family Physicians Jamaica Chapter (CCFP-J), the Jamaica Dental Association (JDA) and the Jamaica Veterinary Medical Association (JVMA) said a reduced attention to prevention measures across the island is to blame for the resurgence of the virus.

“We recognise that this disease is difficult to control and we applaud the efforts of our health care teams around the island who have worked tirelessly to keep our curve flat. They have been the barrier between the Jamaican people and the dire situation that we see unfolding in many countries with far more resources than we have.

“But with passing time, and the inevitable need for the easing of restrictions to allow our economy to recover and people to reclaim livelihoods, we fear that public complacency has set in which is allowing the disease to rebound, with the potential to create the extreme situation we have been avoiding so far,” the groups said.

Jamaica recorded another COVID-19 related death yesterday, bringing the toll to 16. The country also recorded 56 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of cases to have been confirmed since March to 1,346.

“In this election season it is even more urgent that the authorities, political parties and their supporters promote and adhere to infection prevention measures,” the medical groups argued. “We cannot afford to have this national event result in uncontrollable disease spread.”

The groups used the opportunity to remind the public about some of the safety protocols in place.

1) Quarantine restrictions:

“We remind everyone that individuals can carry and spread the virus without knowing it. If you are quarantined and awaiting test results, stay home and keep clear of others until you are given the all clear. In quarantined communities, persons should stay within the zone unless otherwise authorised."

2) Proper wearing of masks:

“Masks should cover mouth and nose, should be handled carefully by the straps, and should not be removed when speaking as this defeats the very purpose. Re-usable masks should be washed with soap/detergent and water and dried properly before re-use. Ironing can further rid them of infective virus particles. Disposable surgical or KN95 masks, if not visibly dirty and if they must be reused, can be sanitised by placing in a paper bag for 1 week, during which time any virus particles will be inactivated. Do not wash or wet with alcohol as this will damage their filtration ability,” they said.

3) Physical distancing and gatherings:

“People are seen close together, chatting, laughing, shouting – all actions that can spread virus easily from one to another. By now, people should not need to be reminded about that important six feet of separation – especially inside a building or without masks. Nevertheless we remind everyone again. “

In addition, the medical, dental and veterinary groups called for attention to be paid to the impact of the disease and its spread on food production and security.

“When areas are quarantined, provisions must be made for farmers to access feed for their animals. Food processing establishments could be forced to close if workers get sick and coworkers have to be quarantined. This can affect our supply of meat, vegetables, locally packed canned foods. Preventive measures must be closely observed in these operations,” the joint letter said.

The CCFP-J, the JVMA, and the JDA reminded people with symptoms to call the Ministry of Health & Wellness hotline at 888-ONE LOVE, or use the “report yourself” feature on the ministry's website. It said, too, that rather than showing up for medical, dental and/or veterinary office visits, that doctors, dentists and vets can be reached by phone or telemedicine websites.

“If you have tested positive, or are a contact of a positive person and need urgent medical or dental care for yourself or veterinary care for your animals, please contact your caregiver ahead of time and follow their instructions,” the groups said.

They added: “We support the Medical Association of Jamaica's position that our health care system, regardless of all the preparations made so far, will not be able to manage an extreme rise in seriously ill COVID19 patients. We still have a very long way to go with this new disease. We have to recognise that all our health care workers, whether on the COVID19 front line or otherwise, are out there continuing to work for the people of Jamaica. Let us give them all our support by following all possible and practical measures to keep each other safe and healthy”.

The letter was signed by Dr Seni Ononuju, CCFP-J president; Dr Julie-Anne Small, JVMA president; and Dr Oswald Dunn, JDA president.