Domestic dispute leaves mentally-ill woman in hospital
CLARENDON, Jamaica—The family of a mentally ill woman from Lionel Town is crying foul after a domestic dispute between the woman and her alleged spouse left her hospitalised on Friday.
Relatives say the couple got into an argument sometime after 10 o'clock with the man. They further stated that he took the woman to Salt River where it is alleged that he stabbed her several times before running her over with his vehicle and left her for dead.
"No matter what Apple (the mentally ill woman) do him never have to do her so because him know say Apple mentally ill. Him know say she is a sick woman, him and everybody know say she mental and him still go in a relationship wid her," said a visibly angry family member.
According to a police source, the man was also beaten and had to seek treatment at hospital.
