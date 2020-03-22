Dominica records first COVID-19 case
ROSEAU, Dominica (CMC) — A 54-year-old citizen was on Sunday confirmed as the first person to test positive for the coronavirus, COVID19.
This was disclosed by Health Minister Irving McIntyre who told reporters that the infected person recently returned to the island from the United Kingdom.
The Dominican national was placed under home quarantine from the time of arrival and has been under surveillance by a medical team.
“In accordance with public health practices, the ministry of health has initiated aggressive contact tracing to identify every individual who may have come into close contact with this patient,” McIntyre said.
He added that “all individuals identified during contact tracing will be tested and placed under quarantine”.
