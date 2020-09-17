Dominicans on alert for seismic activity
ROSEAU, Dominica (CMC) — Dominicans were urged not to panic on Tuesday night after the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) said it had received reports of emissions being observed from the Soufriere area.
“These reports are being investigated and the public will be updated. The ODM is in contact with the Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the University of the West Indies in Trinidad that is responsible for monitoring seismic activity on Dominica,” said ODM coordinator Fitzroy Pascal.
“At this time, the ODM is advising the public to stay clear of the area until further notice,” he added.
Besides rivers, Dominica has no shortage of mountains. There are at least 26 mountains, nine of which are dormant volcanoes, and the highest being almost 5000 feet. Dominica has the highest concentration of dormant volcanoes in the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy