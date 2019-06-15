Dominicans urged to be vigilant as island records 'volcanic earthquakes'
ROSEAU, Dominica (CMC) — The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) Saturday said that Dominica was being rattled by a series of shallow earthquakes, particularly in the south central area of the island and urged the population to remain vigilant.
It said that the burst of “volcanic earthquakes” which began late on Friday night and is continuing had a magnitude of 3.1 to 3.4 at five kilometres deep and that “the shallower the earthquake is the more they are felt.
“The activity is part of an ongoing series of earthquakes in that area which may be described as volcanic unrest. The unrest does not necessarily mean that an eruption will occur, but as seen in 1998, large magnitude earthquakes can occur and so the public should remain vigilant,” the ODM said in its latest bulletin.
It said that “all should be aware that we are living on a volcanic island and these events are likely to occur from time to time so be prepared for continuous activities”.
Earlier, the Trinidad-based Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the St Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI) said that while some of these volcanic eruptions “have been reported as felt” the activity “is part of an ongoing series of earthquakes in that area which may be described as volcanic unrest”
It said that from 2000-2004 there was similar volcanic unrest activity that did not culminate in an eruption.
The ODM said it would continue to work with the SRC to keep Dominicans informed of the ongoing situation adding “all are asked to listen to your radio stations and other credible media for updates”.
