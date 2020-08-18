Don Foote seeking to transform Jamaica
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Don Foote has once again entered the election race, seeking to win the Westmoreland Central seat.
Foote goes up against three other candidates - Dwayne Vaz, the People's National Party representative; George Wright, the Jamaica Labour Party representative; and Torraino Beckford, an independent candidate.
Foote represents the Jamaica Abolitionist Movement (JAM), which is seeking to transform Jamaica into a democratic republic by breaking ties with the queen, in addition to petitioning the president of the United States of America to posthumously exonerate Marcus Garvey - Jamaica's first national hero, whose birthday was celebrated yesterday August 17 - of criminal charges.
In the 2011 General Election, Foote represented the Jamaica Labour Party and contested the Westmoreland Eastern seat. He lost to Luther Buchanan of the People's National Party, who won with 8,066 votes as opposed to Foote's 3,071.
Rosalee Wood
