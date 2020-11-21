Donald Trump Jr doing 'very well' with virus
WASHINGTON, United States (AP) — President Donald Trump says his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, is doing “very well” in quarantine after becoming infected with the coronavirus.
A spokesman for the younger Trump says he received the positive test result earlier this week, has no symptoms and has been quarantining and following the recommended medical guidelines.
President Trump tweeted Saturday that his son “is doing very well.” Trump Jr is the latest member of the president's family to become infected, after the president, first lady and their son Barron.
