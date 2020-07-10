Donation from Petrojam Limited to Munro College 'void of impropriety' — lawyers

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Lawyers acting on behalf of Telroy Morgan, who was featured in the Integrity Commission's Petrojam report, have clarified and detailed the oil refinery's donation to Munro College which they say was “void of impropriety”.

In a statement released this afternoon, the lawyers said the tenets of transparency and accountability were observed throughout the process which saw a $2 million contribution from Petrojam towards the college's larger Tennis Courts Rehabilitation Project.



Below is the full text of the statement:

“We act for and on behalf of Mr Telroy Morgan, who was featured in the report of the Integrity Commission arising from the investigations at Petrojam Limited. So as to bring clarity to certain pieces of information in the public domain which has caused a series of unfortunate interpretation arising from the report in general, and that of the contribution to Munro College in particular, our client has instructed that we itemise as follows: