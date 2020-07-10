Donation from Petrojam Limited to Munro College 'void of impropriety' — lawyers
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Lawyers acting on behalf of Telroy Morgan, who was featured in the Integrity Commission's Petrojam report, have clarified and detailed the oil refinery's donation to Munro College which they say was “void of impropriety”.
In a statement released this afternoon, the lawyers said the tenets of transparency and accountability were observed throughout the process which saw a $2 million contribution from Petrojam towards the college's larger Tennis Courts Rehabilitation Project.
Below is the full text of the statement:
“We act for and on behalf of Mr Telroy Morgan, who was featured in the report of the Integrity Commission arising from the investigations at Petrojam Limited. So as to bring clarity to certain pieces of information in the public domain which has caused a series of unfortunate interpretation arising from the report in general, and that of the contribution to Munro College in particular, our client has instructed that we itemise as follows:
- Munro College celebrated its 160th Anniversary in 2016 and to commemorate this milestone, the Munro College Old Boys' Association (MCOBA) along with the school's administration took the decision to establish a continuing drive in an effort to raise much-needed funds to assist in improving and maintaining the very aged and priceless infrastructure at the institution.
- Since 2016, MCOBA has dispatched several letters to individuals and entities across the length and breadth of Jamaica and by extension the diaspora, so as to support this initiative. In or around March 2017, one such letter was dispatched to Petrojam. Similarly, to other letters, highlighted therein, was the aim to raise the sum of $160 million reflective of and in keeping with the anniversary celebrations. It must be emphasised that there was no specific sum requested and that the quantum of the donation, if any, was left to the discretion of Petrojam. One of the projects to be completed was the rehabilitation of the three tennis courts (Tennis Courts Rehabilitation Project) domiciled in the centre of the campus.
- Our client delivered the said letter to Mr Floyd Grindley, the then general manager, but not before making full disclosure of his association with MCOBA, as its then first vice president, and not a member of the Munro College Board of Governors as has been carried by certain media houses.
- Once the letter was delivered, our client, who was at the material time, the production manager at Petrojam, had no further involvement nor was he privy to the deliberation and approval processes. He was subsequently advised and verily believed that the full board of Petrojam (including the Venezuelans) had approved a donation in the sum of $2 million. It is important to note that, page 139 of the said report, corroborates and lists the names of the six directors who oversaw, signed the resolution, and had full authority to approve the donation.
- The donation was paid over to MCOBA and as outlined in the report, the full sum was transferred to Munro College, as was done with donations received from other sponsors.
- The overall cost of the Tennis Courts Rehabilitation Project was approximately $6 million and in every case, as it was with Petrojam, due diligence was strictly followed and observed, with respect to the other donors. They were kept abreast of the project which saw site visits by several officials from the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information and also the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation.
- The project was completed in or around 2019 and now fully supports the co-curricular activities of the institution.
- For good measure, it must be categorically stated that the processes leading to the donation made were void of impropriety. The tenets of transparency and accountability were observed throughout the implementation of the project and the donation by Petrojam was thankfully received and faithfully applied. Our client has abided by the letter and spirit of the law in relation to his request to Petrojam on behalf of MCOBA.
- The students of Munro College are the better today and will continue to embody its motto “In Arce Sitam Quis Occultabit - A city set upon a hill cannot be hid” as a result of the donation made.”
