ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Don't expect politicians to end corruption
Dear Editor,
Edward Abbey, an American author said "a patriot must always be ready to defend his country against his government."
This statement expresses the reality about keeping corruption in any government in check. A desire for more is innate in human beings and when a person is in government he or she has access to wealth and privileges galore.
Most people that enter politics want power and the comfort money can buy. Ministers in our system are well paid with extravagant benefits. The longer they are in politics the more entitled they get. To expect a politician to end corruption is like asking a gangster to stop crime.
Usually to get elected a politician engages in bribery. It can be through legitimate campaigning or through illegal inducements. How can they be expected to act honourable when to ensure victory they had to do dishonourable deeds?
The fight against corruption must be lead by a country's citizenry or else it will be cosmetic or used to target political rivals.
Brian Ellis Plummer
