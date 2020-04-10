Don't forget about dengue

MANDEVILLE, Manchester— With the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak at the forefront, another deadly virus has been put on the backburner, dengue. Last year, there were 67 dengue-related deaths in Jamaica.

Addressing the monthly sitting of the Manchester Municipal Corporation on Thursday, Medical Officer of Health Dr Nadine Williams said vector control is ongoing to search and destroy mosquito breeding sites in communities.

“We don't want to forget dengue and we continue our work in the communities through our vector control workers and we [continue to] search and destroy, educational sessions and we continue fogging schedules,” she said.

“We are now having only one or two cases per week of dengue fever, so we are really back down to our baseline, but that doesn't mean that we are going to be complacent. We know that by June or there about, it is usually the time we start to see the [dengue] cases going back up,” she went on.

She is imploring residents to be vigilant in destroying mosquito breeding sites.

“We have to continue to search and destroy [mosquito] breeding sites in and around our homes and take precautions, so that we aren't infected with dengue fever,” she said.

Kasey Williams