Don't forget about dengue
MANDEVILLE, Manchester— With the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak at the forefront, another deadly virus has been put on the backburner, dengue. Last year, there were 67 dengue-related deaths in Jamaica.
Addressing the monthly sitting of the Manchester Municipal Corporation on Thursday, Medical Officer of Health Dr Nadine Williams said vector control is ongoing to search and destroy mosquito breeding sites in communities.
“We don't want to forget dengue and we continue our work in the communities through our vector control workers and we [continue to] search and destroy, educational sessions and we continue fogging schedules,” she said.
“We are now having only one or two cases per week of dengue fever, so we are really back down to our baseline, but that doesn't mean that we are going to be complacent. We know that by June or there about, it is usually the time we start to see the [dengue] cases going back up,” she went on.
She is imploring residents to be vigilant in destroying mosquito breeding sites.
“We have to continue to search and destroy [mosquito] breeding sites in and around our homes and take precautions, so that we aren't infected with dengue fever,” she said.
Kasey Williams
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy