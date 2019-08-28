Storm Dorian closing in on Puerto Rico near hurricane force

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico on Wednesday faced its first major test of emergency preparedness since the 2017 devastation of Hurricane Maria as Tropical Storm Dorian neared the U.S. territory at near-hurricane force — and forecasters said it could grow to Category 3 status as it nears the US mainland later.

The storm was expected to move near the US and British Virgin Islands, with landslides, widespread flooding and power outages possible in Puerto Rico.

The US National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning for the Puerto Rican islands of Vieques and Culebra, the US Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands.

Dorian prompted President Donald Trump to declare an emergency Tuesday night and order federal assistance for local authorities.

"It's possible it could turn into a hurricane before it reaches Puerto Rico," said Roberto García, director of US National Weather Service San Juan, during a press conference on Wednesday.

However, he said the forecast could keep changing, adding that late shifts occur with storms such as Dorian that do not have a well-defined centre.

"This is not written in stone. It could change in the next minutes, hours," he said.

At 11:00 am EDT on Wednesday, Dorian was located about 25 miles (40 kilometres) southeast of St Croix, US Virgin Islands. The US National Hurricane Center said it had strengthened slightly, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph) while moving northwest at 13 mph (20 kph).

The Hurricane Center said the storm could grow into a dangerous Category 3 storm as it pushes northwest in the general direction of Florida.

The storm was expected to dump 4 to 6 inches (10 to 15 centimetres) of rain with isolated amounts of 8 inches (20 centimetres).

In the US Virgin Islands, which is still struggling to recover from hurricanes Irma and Maria, officials were reporting power outages and light rain by 12:30 pm EDT.

"Winds have picked up significantly. We're starting to get some of those heavier gusts," the governor's spokesman, Richard Motta, said in a telephone interview.

Meanwhile, US Virgin Islands Governor Albert Bryan Jr closed schools and government offices and said he would implement a curfew until Thursday, adding that officials have opened shelters and prepared sandbags in all three islands.

Over in the British Virgin Islands, Governor Augustus Jaspert announced that a 16-hour curfew would begin at 2:00 pm (local time) Wednesday and end at 6:00 am on Thursday “or until an all-clear is issued, as part of preparations for the passage of Tropical Storm Dorian”.

— Additional reporting CMC