Dorian forces flight cancellations out of MoBay

Tuesday, September 03, 2019

ST JAMES, Jamaica — MBJ Airports Limited (MBJ) operators of Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay is reporting that they have received confirmation of cancelled flights into the United States from a number of airlines due to the passage of Hurricane Dorian.

We have received notification of the following flight cancellations from the airlines, MBJ said in its report today.

 JETBLUE       1-800 538-2583

Tuesday, September 3  B6 2427/B6 2126 - Ft Lauderdale

Tuesday, September 3  B6 1721/B6 1722 - Orlando

Tuesday, September 3  B6 1127/B6 926 - Ft Lauderdale

Tuesday, September 3  B6 2126 - Ft Lauderdale

Tuesday, September 3  B6 2921/B6 2922 - Orlando

 SPIRIT     1-877 211-1546/ 1-801 401-2299

Tuesday, September 3  NK 833/NK 270 - Ft Lauderdale

Tuesday, September 3  NK 1849/NK 1848 - Orlando

 SOUTHWEST     1 800 425 8130/ 1 800 435 9792                                        

Tuesday, September 3  WN 6956 - Ft Lauderdale

 The airport urged passengers to make contact with the airlines directly for rebooking and for further flight information.

MBJ also recommended that industry partners make contact with the airlines regarding flight operations prior to transporting guests to the airport.

 

