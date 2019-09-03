Dorian forces flight cancellations out of MoBay
ST JAMES, Jamaica — MBJ Airports Limited (MBJ) operators of Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay is reporting that they have received confirmation of cancelled flights into the United States from a number of airlines due to the passage of Hurricane Dorian.
We have received notification of the following flight cancellations from the airlines, MBJ said in its report today.
JETBLUE 1-800 538-2583
Tuesday, September 3 B6 2427/B6 2126 - Ft Lauderdale
Tuesday, September 3 B6 1721/B6 1722 - Orlando
Tuesday, September 3 B6 1127/B6 926 - Ft Lauderdale
Tuesday, September 3 B6 2126 - Ft Lauderdale
Tuesday, September 3 B6 2921/B6 2922 - Orlando
SPIRIT 1-877 211-1546/ 1-801 401-2299
Tuesday, September 3 NK 833/NK 270 - Ft Lauderdale
Tuesday, September 3 NK 1849/NK 1848 - Orlando
SOUTHWEST 1 800 425 8130/ 1 800 435 9792
Tuesday, September 3 WN 6956 - Ft Lauderdale
The airport urged passengers to make contact with the airlines directly for rebooking and for further flight information.
MBJ also recommended that industry partners make contact with the airlines regarding flight operations prior to transporting guests to the airport.
