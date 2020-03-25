Double fatal accident in St Thomas

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — The police are now probing the circumstances surrounding a motorcycle collision that claimed the life of two brothers on the Hardley main road in St Thomas yesterday.

Dead are 30-year-old Adrian Williams and his brother, 29-year-old Allanda Williams both of Wheelersfield in the parish.

Police reports indicate that about 9:45 pm, Allanda was driving the motorcycle carrying his brother, when he lost control and collided with a Toyota Rav 4 motor car.

The police were summoned and the brothers were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The police said the driver of the motor car was not injured.