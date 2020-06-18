Double killing rocks Mobay
ST JAMES, Jamaica— Two men were killed in a car in Montego Bay shortly after leaving the examination depot this afternoon.
The dead men have been identified as Michael Anthony Hill, who lived in Retirement, St James and Old Harbour, St Catherine; and a man known to the police as Kemar Hoffstead of a Norwood, St James address.
Reports are that about 12:00 noon, Hill and Hoffstead had just left the examination depot in Flanker and were travelling in a 1993 green Toyota Corolla along Claude Clarke Avenue, Montego Bay, when gunshots were heard.
Upon the arrival of the police, the men were found slumped in the bullet-riddled car with multiple gunshot wounds.
OBSERVER ONLINE has learnt that investigators removed more than 50 9mm spent shells from the crime scene.
No motive has been established for the killing.
Investigators from the Major Investigation Task Force are probing the killings.
Horace Hines
