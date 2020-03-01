Double murder in Annotto Bay

ST MARY, Jamaica — Thirty-four-year-old Damion Wilson, a labourer of Purcell Lane, Annotto Bay, St Mary, and 55-year-old Donovan Haffizulla, a labourer of Fort George Road, were both murdered last night along Fort George Road in the parish.

The Annotto Bay police said about 9:40 pm, some men were sitting in front of a shop when they saw a white and grey motor car approaching. Men alighted from the vehicle and opened fire on the group.

Wilson and Haffizulla received gunshot wounds and were rushed to the Annotto Bay Hospital. Wilson died on arrival and Haffizulla died while undergoing treatment. The other men fled the scene and escaped unhurt.

The scene was processed and 16 9mm spent casings, one warhead, and two blood samples were found.

The police are still conducting investigations.