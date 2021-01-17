Double murder in St Ann

ST ANN, Jamaica — Police are probing the deaths of two St Ann men who were shot by unknown assailants in Prosper Hall, in the parish yesterday.

Dead are 29-year-old Kevin Rattigan and 57-year-old Anthony Bailey.

The police said that about 9:00 pm, the men were conversing at their fence when they were pounced upon by armed men who opened gunfire hitting them.

The police were alerted and on their arrival the men were observed with multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies.

They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.