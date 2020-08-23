Double murder in St Catherine
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica - A man and a woman were shot and killed at a house on McVickers Lane in Spanish Town, St Catherine today. A teenage girl was also shot and injured during the incident.
The deceased have been identified as 36-year-old Ann-Marie Smith, a businesswoman of McVickers Lane; and 34-year-old Sheldon Martin, a mechanic of Bobby Lane in Spanish Town.
Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 2:15 am, the deceased and the teen were asleep when a gunman gained entry to the dwelling via an unfinished section of the roof. The man allegedly opened gunfire, hitting the three.
The police were called and they were taken to the hospital where Smith and Martin were pronounced dead on arrival. The teen was treated and remains in stable condition.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy