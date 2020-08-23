Double murder in St Catherine

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica - A man and a woman were shot and killed at a house on McVickers Lane in Spanish Town, St Catherine today. A teenage girl was also shot and injured during the incident.

The deceased have been identified as 36-year-old Ann-Marie Smith, a businesswoman of McVickers Lane; and 34-year-old Sheldon Martin, a mechanic of Bobby Lane in Spanish Town.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 2:15 am, the deceased and the teen were asleep when a gunman gained entry to the dwelling via an unfinished section of the roof. The man allegedly opened gunfire, hitting the three.

The police were called and they were taken to the hospital where Smith and Martin were pronounced dead on arrival. The teen was treated and remains in stable condition.