Double murder in St Elizabeth

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Police are investigating the gun murder of two men in Mountainside, south St Elizabeth late Wednesday.

Reports say the two were in a sports bar when men armed with guns entered and shot them.

The killers left in a motor car which was later found abandoned. Police investigators say they are following very strong leads.

The double murder follows another gun-related killing in Carisbrooke, close to Maggotty in northern St Elizabeth on Monday. A 48-year-old farmer, Lennox Williams, has been identified as the victim in the Carisbrooke shooting which occurred at a shop in the community,

Police say there have been four murders in St Elizabeth since the start of the year.