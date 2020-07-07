Double murder in Vineyard, St Elizabeth

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— The police are reporting that two men were shot dead in the farming community of Vineyard, in South West St Elizabeth on Monday.

The victims were identified by the Constabulary Communications Unit (CCU) as shopkeeper Kenyatta Williams, also known as 'Troy', and 31-year-old Lance Solomon - both of Vineyard.

Reports are that both men were in a shop when armed men approached and shot them.

More info to come.