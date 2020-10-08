'Dougie Fresh' charged over Trelawny house-breaking

TRELAWNY, Jamaica— A Trelawny man has been charged with house-breaking and larceny following an incident that occurred in Retreat Heights in the parish on Sunday, October 4.

Charged is 48-year-old Douglas Campbell, otherwise called 'Dougie Fresh', of Martha Brae in the parish.

Lawmen said that about 11:30 pm, a team of officers received a report about a house-breaking in the Retreat Heights area.

The police also reportedly received information that the culprits were travelling in a Toyota Voxy motor car.

While responding to the incident, officers reportedly observed a Toyota Voxy motor vehicle leaving the community and pursued it.

Campbell was allegedly seen running from the vehicle with several items. He was later apprehended and charged.

The vehicle was searched and an assortment of alcoholic beverages was found.