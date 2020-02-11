Douglas praises Holness' 'dynamic leadership'

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Former People's National Party (PNP) councillor Kari Douglas says she elected to leave the party after having concerns about the trajectory of the PNP.

“For some time, I have been deeply concerned that my former party has become a political organisation which is primarily focused on winning elections at any cost, as opposed to pursuing an unswerving commitment to national development and in that process listening to the people and creating policies to meet their needs,” Douglas said in a statement this morning.

As such, she elected to continue serving her country as a member of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

“This morning I made the symbolic walk in crossing the political aisle in the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC).

“My former political party has for some time not been a space where creative ideas, especially the thoughts of young people, are encouraged and treated seriously. I have decided that enough is enough.

“Honesty dictates that I concede that given the tribal nature of our politics, my political antecedence and the likelihood that some individuals in my former political party may seek to be vindictive following this announcement — making this transition across the political aisle was not an easy decision.

“But crucially, I must indicate that given the dynamic leadership with a positive difference that Prime Minister Holness has been able to offer the country and the JLP over the past few years, I am certain and in absolutely no doubt that I have made the right decision,” she explained.

Douglas said there are many people across Jamaica, especially young people, who have had a re-awakening of their political views due to the Prime Minister's refreshing approach to politics and steering the reigns of Government in a manner which puts the interest of the people first, while at the same time not being afraid to hold accountable public officials who step out of line.

“I am one of the many who have had to decisively re-think past political ideologies and affiliation. Today I am happy to announce that I have made a decision in the interest of my country. I intend to continue practising the kind of political representation I always have; that is seeking to secure the interest of the people of Jamaica regardless of their political persuasion or the 'colour' of their politics,” she said.

As she remains Councillor for the Trafalgar Division, Douglas said she looks forward to making her contribution to the Prime Minister and the JLP's exciting vision of building a new Jamaica which is prosperous for all.