Dowich injury mars session as Windies toil in England decider
MANCHESTER, England (CMC) — Wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich took a blow to his face and had to be replaced by reserve gloveman Joshua DaSilva, the only piece of drama in an otherwise pedantic session as West Indies went wicket-less.
At tea on Sunday's third day, England were 86 without loss, with Dom Sibley unbeaten on 40 and Rory Burns not out on 38.
West Indies already trail by 258 runs heading into the final session, and desperately need wickets to halt England's progress.
Resuming from 10 without loss at lunch, England made steady progress against a West Indies attack lacking bite, and neither Sibley nor Burns experienced much difficulty.
Sibley has so far faced 96 balls and struck five fours while Burns has counted four fours off 100 deliveries.
Dowrich was forced from the field in the eighth over when he was struck in the mouth after a delivery from fast bowler Shannon Gabriel burst through his gloves.
Shai Hope, who oversees wicket-keeping duties in the one-day format, initially took the gloves before DaSilva took over from the 10th over.
West Indies were dismissed for 197, half-hour before lunch, after resuming the day on 137 for six.
Seamer Chris Broad claimed six for 31.
