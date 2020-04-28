Downsound Joe Bogdanovich donates $1.5 million towards COVID-19 fight
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton received a donation of $1.5 million from businessman, Joe Bogdanovich, today to support continuing efforts to battle the COVID-19 crisis in the country.
The handing over ceremony took place at the ministry's office in New Kingston.
Bogdanovich and his companies have so far donated $5 million to the Government and prominent charities via Reggae Sumfest's philanthropic arm and Caribbean Love Now to assist directly with COVID-19 relief efforts.
This includes his Downsound Entertainment food distribution to the vulnerable initiative, which started on April 1.
In addition, Hardware & Lumber, another of Bagdanovich's investments, has committed to donating a percentage of its online sales to prominent charity Food for the Poor for three months.
