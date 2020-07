Dowrich keeps Windies on top despite Stokes' four wickets

SOUTHAMPTON,United Kingdom(AFP)— Shane Dowrich steered theWestIndiesinto a first-innings lead of over a hundred runs against England on the third day of the first Test at Southampton on Friday.

Dowrich made 61 after opener Kraigg Brathwaite had top-scored with 65 in a total of 318 all out.

Stand-in captain Ben Stokes led England's attack with 4-49 to follow his top score of 43 in the hosts' 204.

But that still leftWestIndies114 runs ahead in a match that marks international cricket's return from lockdown.

Stokes' haul included the wicket ofWestIndiescaptain Jason Holder for just five, with the England talisman having fallen to his rival all-rounder during the towering paceman's Test-best 6-42 on Thursday.

And when Stokes bowled tailender Alzarri Joseph, he had his 150th Test wicket.

But Dowrich, who made 116 and shared a huge stand of 295 with Holder when his fellow Bajan made an unbeaten 202 during theWestIndies' 381-run win over England at their Kensington Oval home ground last year, completed a fine fifty.

The wicketkeeper held firm for 115 balls until he was caught down the legside by opposing gloveman Jos Buttler off Stokes.