Dowrich keeps Windies on top despite Stokes' four wickets
SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom (AFP)— Shane Dowrich steered the West Indies into a first-innings lead of over a hundred runs against England on the third day of the first Test at Southampton on Friday.
Dowrich made 61 after opener Kraigg Brathwaite had top-scored with 65 in a total of 318 all out.
Stand-in captain Ben Stokes led England's attack with 4-49 to follow his top score of 43 in the hosts' 204.
But that still left West Indies 114 runs ahead in a match that marks international cricket's return from lockdown.
Stokes' haul included the wicket of West Indies captain Jason Holder for just five, with the England talisman having fallen to his rival all-rounder during the towering paceman's Test-best 6-42 on Thursday.
And when Stokes bowled tailender Alzarri Joseph, he had his 150th Test wicket.
But Dowrich, who made 116 and shared a huge stand of 295 with Holder when his fellow Bajan made an unbeaten 202 during the West Indies' 381-run win over England at their Kensington Oval home ground last year, completed a fine fifty.
The wicketkeeper held firm for 115 balls until he was caught down the legside by opposing gloveman Jos Buttler off Stokes.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy