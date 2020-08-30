DK Duncan tests positive for COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Former Cabinet minister Dr DK Duncan has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to hospital.

A statement from his family said after experiencing some signs of sinusitis and tiredness, out of an abundance of caution Dr Duncan did a COVID-19 test and the preliminary results received today indicate that he is positive.

Since experiencing symptoms, Dr Duncan has been working from home and minimised contact with other individuals, the statement said.

It added that neither candidates Patricia Duncan Sutherland nor Imani Duncan-Price have been in physical contact since he has exhibited symptoms.

However, his wife Beverly Duncan has self-quarantined as she has been supporting him through this period.

The family said they will work with the Ministry of Health to ensure they comply with all COVID-19 protocols.

“Our family asks for your prayers and positive vibes as we keep faith that he shall recuperate quickly. We implore all Jamaicans to wear masks, practice social distancing and sanitise, especially as the country heads into a general election in the middle of a COVID-19 spike,” the statement said.