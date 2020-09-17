Dr Duncan's work was legendary — PJ Patterson

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Former Prime Minister PJ Patterson has expressed his condolences at the passing of Dr DK Duncan this morning, labelling his contributions to the People's National Party and Jamaica as “substantial and legendary”.

Dr DK Duncan, who was 80 years old, was recently tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement today, Patterson said, “I am deeply saddened by learning of the passing of Dr DK Duncan, my colleague and friend for more than 60 years. In his roles as National Organiser and General Secretary of the People's National Party, as a Member of Parliament for East Central St Andrew and Hanover Eastern, and as Minister of Mobilization, DK's commitment, passion and energy were in service to creating a more equitable Jamaica.”

Patterson said Dr Duncan's commitment to political and social change through service is the hallmark of his “long and impactful political career”.

“His unyielding commitment was to the upliftment of the masses, to elevate and inspire Jamaica's underprivileged and marginalized people with whom he had an abiding affinity.

“DK was a man of strong and passionate convictions on what Jamaica can be and become and what the Jamaican people can achieve. His devotion to activism was to these ends. Resourceful and results-oriented, DK, alongside others, worked with passion and dedication to passing various social justice legislation,” the former prime minister said.

Patterson noted that Dr Duncan's outstanding contributions on reforming the electoral system earned him a national honour, The Commander of the Order of Distinction, and the “admiration and respect of members of his party, the Jamaica Labour Party, and ordinary Jamaicans everywhere”.

Patterson also commended his work in pursuit of land distribution and free education.

“As PNP General Secretary, DK used his world-class, political organisational skills to build a robust secretariat, to strengthen the party's structure, which led to further democratize the party's decision-making,” he said.

Patterson added that, “Also a dental surgeon, there are many who speak of his outstanding prowess in this chosen profession. Not surprisingly, his passion for politics has been caught by some of his children, but he also has reason to be proud of those who followed him into the corporate arena. That was his legacy.”