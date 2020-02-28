Dr Herb Elliott is dead

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Former Chairman of the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO), Dr Herb Elliott, has died. He was 85 years old.

Dr Elliott, who was ailing for some time, died at home.

He was a distinguished medical doctor who served on track and field's ruling International Amateur Athletics Federation's (IAAF) medical committee since 2000.

He was also integral in the establishment of JADCO which stood up to world class scrutiny.

In 2003 he was inducted into the Caribbean and Central American Athletics Confederation's Hall Of Fame.

Howard Walker