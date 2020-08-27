Dr Kathy-Ann Brown selected as judge to serve on the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Permanent Representative of Jamaica to the International Seabed Authority (ISA), and former Deputy Solicitor General, Dr Kathy-Ann Brown was yesterday elected as one of seven judges to serve on the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) for the period 2020-2029.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Brown was elected during the Meeting of the States Parties to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea held from August 24-26 at the United Nations headquarters in New York following in highly contested election.
In welcoming Dr Brown's election to the ITLOS, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith said, “I warmly congratulate Dr Brown on her election to the ITLOS. Her appointment is historic, as Jamaica has the honour of serving for the first time on this United Nations body, extending our history of positive contributions in the area of the Law of the Sea.”
“In this new role, Jamaica will continue to participate in the development of the rules governing exploration of the seabed among other Law of the Sea matters. The foreign ministry was pleased to have marshalled the candidature and thank the many partner countries that supported this excellent candidate,” she continued.
The ITLOS is an independent judicial body established by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea to adjudicate disputes arising out of the interpretation and application of the convention.
The Tribunal comprises 21 independent members, elected from among the persons enjoying the highest reputation for fairness and integrity and of recognized competence in the field of the Law of the Sea. They serve for nine years and are eligible for re-election.
