Dr Omar Davies endorses Mark Golding for president of the PNP
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Dr Omar Davies, former Member of Parliament for St Andrew South, has come out in solid support of Mark Golding as president of the People's National Party (PNP).
In a video posted on social media, the former finance minister and PNP statesman encouraged the delegates to vote for Mark Golding because he is a “multifaceted leader who is relatable at all levels of the party and the society”.
“I'm humbled by the endorsement from one of my greatest mentors. I continue to learn from Dr Davies as an exemplary Member of Parliament for 23 years. His confidence in my bid for presidency has injected additional energy to our campaign ahead of the polls,” said Golding as he expressed his gratitude.
Golding succeeded Dr Davies as Member of Parliament in St Andrew South in October 2017 upon his retirement from representational politics earlier that year.
The PNP delegates will vote for their sixth president on November 7.
