Dr Walton Small, Homer Davis nominated
ST JAMES, Jamaica— Joseph Hilton, the man who ran as an independent candidate in the 2016 general election in the St James Southern constituency, and had shown an initial interest in being nominated for the September 3 general election, was a no show this morning. Hilton was slated to be nominated at 10:00 at the Cambridge Resource Centre.
On the other hand, People's National Party (PNP) candidate Dr Walton Small, who was slated to be nominated at 10:30, arrived approximately 25 minutes ahead of his scheduled time and participated in a dancing session to music blaring.
The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate, Homer Davis, arrived 30 minutes before his 12:30 pm scheduled nomination time.
In the neighbouring St James West Central, two people from the two main political parties were to be nominated.
The PNP's Andre Haughton was nominated at 11:00 am, while the JLP's Marlene Malahoo Forte was slated to be nominated at 12:30 pm.
Anthony Lewis
