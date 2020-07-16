Dr Wayne Robinson appointed BOJ senior deputy governor

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Deputy governor in charge of the Research and Economic Programming Division at the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ), Dr Wayne Robinson, has been appointed the new senior deputy governor, effective October 1.

According to a statement from the BOJ, Dr Robinson was appointed by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke, in keeping with the recommendation of the institution's board of directors, and pursuant to the Bank of Jamaica Act.

He will succeed John Robinson who demits the post he held for seven of the over 35 years spent at the BOJ, after his contract expires on September 30.

Dr Robinson has served in several capacities at the BOJ over his 30 year career, rising through the ranks from clerk in the Information Systems Department to his current position as deputy governor.

According to the BOJ, he played a leading role in designing Jamaica's economic programme, and in the design and implementation of monetary policy and financial market reforms.

The newly appointed senior deputy governor holds a PhD in economics from the University of Manchester, England, and MSc and BSc degrees in economics from the University of the West Indies.

The BOJ said that over the coming months, both deputy governors will be working jointly to ensure a smooth transition.