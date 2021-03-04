Drainage improvement works being undertaken at Big Pond in St Catherine
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is now conducting drainage improvement activities at Big Pond in Old Harbour, St Catherine.
The agency said the works, which commenced in January, are scheduled to be concluded by the end of March.
Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, said that the project is an intervention meant to mitigate flooding which usually occurs at Big Pond and the surrounding areas after major rainfall events.
He said the works, which include the removal of debris and soil build up, is meant to restore the drain to efficient free flow conditions.
The agency explained that Big Pond, which is located along the main road from Old Harbour to Bartons, is an area which often becomes impassable during heavy rains, to the point where people from communities such as Red Ground, Bartons and Browns Hall have been marooned.
The project is being implemented at a cost of $21 million.
