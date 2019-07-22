Drainage works along Holland Bamboo roadway to restrict traffic flow

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that traffic along the Holland Bamboo roadway is being restricted to a single lane in order to facilitate works to replace a collapsed storm water culvert over the next week.

The restriction will be in place between the hours of 9:00 am and 5:00 pm daily.

According to the NWA, a collapsed concrete culvert will be removed as part of the works, which requires that the road surface be excavated. Subsequently, a new pipe culvert will be installed across one driving lane at a time in a bid to reduce the impact on the travelling public.

“A new catch basin and headwall forms part of the overall improvement to the drainage system along the area. When completed, the new drainage feature should mitigate the customary quick and heavy flooding of the corridor during periods of heavy rainfall,” the agency said.

The Holland Bamboo project is one of seven similar works to be undertaken in the parish of St Elizabeth, over the coming weeks under the GoJ's 2019/2020 Maintenance of Secondary Roads Programme.

NWA noted that the $12-million programme will also include work on Gutters to Tombstone, Giddy Hall, Middle Quarters, Luana to Scott Cove, Williamsfield to Fullerswood and Brompton to Cotterwood roadways.