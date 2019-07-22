Drainage works along Holland Bamboo roadway to restrict traffic flow
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that traffic along the Holland Bamboo roadway is being restricted to a single lane in order to facilitate works to replace a collapsed storm water culvert over the next week.
The restriction will be in place between the hours of 9:00 am and 5:00 pm daily.
According to the NWA, a collapsed concrete culvert will be removed as part of the works, which requires that the road surface be excavated. Subsequently, a new pipe culvert will be installed across one driving lane at a time in a bid to reduce the impact on the travelling public.
“A new catch basin and headwall forms part of the overall improvement to the drainage system along the area. When completed, the new drainage feature should mitigate the customary quick and heavy flooding of the corridor during periods of heavy rainfall,” the agency said.
The Holland Bamboo project is one of seven similar works to be undertaken in the parish of St Elizabeth, over the coming weeks under the GoJ's 2019/2020 Maintenance of Secondary Roads Programme.
NWA noted that the $12-million programme will also include work on Gutters to Tombstone, Giddy Hall, Middle Quarters, Luana to Scott Cove, Williamsfield to Fullerswood and Brompton to Cotterwood roadways.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy