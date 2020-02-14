Draw the line at Bernard Lodge, says JAS boss

KINGSTON, Jamaica — President of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) Lenworth Fulton is urging the political leadership to ensure that the planned development in Bernard Lodge, St Catharine is the last time that prime farm lands is moved out of agriculture.

Addressing the launch of the revised Greater Bernard Lodge Master Plan at Jamaica House a short while ago, Fulton said while he gives his blessings to this development, the JAS will strongly oppose any similar scheme in the future.

"Never do any more concrete developments on prime agricultural lands," declared Fulton.

"Let us draw the line here," he added.

He argued that of more than 20,000 acres of prime farm land that was in Bernard Lodge, only about 5,000 acres is now left as both political administrations have allowed housing developments including Greater Portmore.

The Bernard Lodge development will cover some 5,300 acres with approximately 3,700 or 56 per cent reserved for agriculture.

Arthur Hall