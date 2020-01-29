Dream house tops Super Lotto winner's wish list

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Thirteen days into the new year, Super Lotto winner E Byfield came forward as the last winner of the decade, claiming $152.4 million that was won from a $200 ticket.

A dream house and investments top his wish list.

The winning ticket, with the numbers 05, 06, 07, 19, 20, and super ball 04, was purchased on New Year's Eve last year, at JJ Mobile Phone & Company in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Byfield said the numbers were chosen by a good friend who came up with the winning set randomly, then sent them to him after he asked for a lucky suggestion.

The newly crowned winner said he has been a fan of Super Lotto since its inception. He also said Lotto has been a long-time favourite game of his.

Jamaica is one of eight Caribbean territories that play the multijurisdictional super millions lottery game.

The Super Lotto game, which began in August 2009, is the first of its kind in the Caribbean and Latin America where gamers play for a huge jackpot that starts at over US$1 million, with a live draw that is broadcast simultaneously in Jamaica, Barbados, St Kitts & Nevis, Anguilla, Antigua, St Maarten, the US Virgin Islands, and Paraguay.