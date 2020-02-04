Fatal drive-by shooting near Ackee Walk, St Andrew

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Police investigators are now at a crime scene on Molynes Road in the vicinity of Queensborugh in Kingston where a drive- by shooting took place a short while ago.

People on the scene say two men were fatally shot while one man has been rushed to hospital.

Police and Jamaica Defence Force personnel on the scene have refused to provide any information but the body of a man could be seen near the entrance of the community known as Ackee Walk.

More information later.