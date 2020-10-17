Driver, 13-y-o die as truck crashes onto St Mary river bed

ST MARY, Jamaica — Two people died as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle crash late last night on a bridge in Devon Pen, St Mary.

They are the driver of the vehicle, Lancelot Wilson and 13-year-old Jordon Bowen.

Reports are that between 10:00 pm and 11:00 pm yesterday, the truck Wilson was driving hit a wall on the bridge and landed onto the rocky bed of the Wag River.

The Castleton police are investigating.

Everard Owen