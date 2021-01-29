Driver, passengers arrested after gun find
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The police have charged a driver and two passengers with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following a gun find on New River main road in St Elizabeth on Sunday.
The driver has been identified as 37-year-old Andrae Senior and the passengers are 40-year-old Roy McFarlane and 25-year-old David Eubanks, all of Institution Drive in the parish.
Reports are that about 11:45 pm, officers were conducting an operation in the area, when a motorcar driven by Senior was stopped.
The police said the occupants and the vehicle were searched and a Glock 9mm pistol was found.
All three men were arrested and taken into custody.
