Driver arrested in connection with cyclist's death

TRELAWNY, Jamaica – A driver was detained on reasonable suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the death of a pedal cyclist on the Bounty Hall main road in Trelawny on Tuesday, June 23.

Dead is 31-year-old Glenroy Williams, a mason of Bounty Hall in the parish.

Reports are that about 4:20 pm, Williams was riding in front of a Toyota Corolla motor car. It is alleged that on reaching a section of the roadway, the car was attempting to overtake the bicycle when a section of the vehicle collided with the bicycle, resulting in Williams receiving multiple injuries.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the motor car did not stop; however, he was later caught and arrested by the police.

Investigations are ongoing.