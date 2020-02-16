Driver dies in St Ann accident
ST ANN, Jamaica — The police are reporting that 43-year-old Kevin Pryce of Buckenfield district in St Ann died as a result of injuries he received in an accident on the Llandovery main road in the parish on Friday.
According to the police, about 8:00 am, Pryce was driving a Toyota Fielder motorcar towards Runaway Bay.
On reaching a section of the roadway, he collided with an Isuzu motor truck that was allegedly in the process of overtaking.
The police were summoned and both drivers were taken to hospital where Pryce was pronounced dead.
The other driver was admitted to hospital.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy