Driver dies in St Ann accident

ST ANN, Jamaica — The police are reporting that 43-year-old Kevin Pryce of Buckenfield district in St Ann died as a result of injuries he received in an accident on the Llandovery main road in the parish on Friday.

According to the police, about 8:00 am, Pryce was driving a Toyota Fielder motorcar towards Runaway Bay.

On reaching a section of the roadway, he collided with an Isuzu motor truck that was allegedly in the process of overtaking.

The police were summoned and both drivers were taken to hospital where Pryce was pronounced dead.

The other driver was admitted to hospital.