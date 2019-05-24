Driver flees after Westmoreland crash, passenger killed
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Westmoreland Police say they are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a man and the injury of another man and a woman in a motor vehicle crash on Thursday, May 23.
Dead is 21-year-old Andre Daley, of Barclay Street, Savana-la-Mar in the parish.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and is being sought by the police.
Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that Daley and the two others were passengers in a Nissan AD Wagon motor car about 2:30 pm when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into an embankment and overturned.
All three people received multiple injuries and were taken to hospital where Daley was pronounced dead. The other man was treated and released and the woman admitted in hospital for treatment.
