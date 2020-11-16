Driver hospitalised following Christiana crash

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A man remains hospitalised following a two-vehicle crash on Main Street in Christiana last night.

Deputy Superintendent at the Jamaica Fire Brigade, Rohan Powell told OBSERVER ONLINE that firefighters responded to a call shortly after 9:00 pm to extricate the driver of one of the vehicles.

The crash, which was captured on closed-circuit television, shows the vehicles traveling in opposite directions when they collided.

The injured driver was taken to Percy Junor Hospital where he was admitted.

Kasey Williams