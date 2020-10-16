Driver hospitalised following Spur Tree Hill crash
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A man has been hospitalised after he sustained injuries in a crash along the Spur Tree Hill main road this morning.
Police reports are that shortly after 7:00 am, the driver of a Honda CRV was descending the hill when he lost control of the vehicle. The car overturned and was severely damaged.
The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken from the mangled car and rushed to hospital where he has since been admitted.
Kasey Williams
